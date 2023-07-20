Police: Thieves try to rip ATM out of Clearview Federal Credit Union in Kennedy Township

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A brazen robbery attempt happened in Kennedy Township on Thursday morning as thieves attempted to get away with an ATM at a credit union.

It all happened just before 4 a.m. at the Clearview Federal Credit Union on Langer Drive.

It's unclear how the outdoor ATM became dislodged by the would-be capers but they were not able to get the machine more than a few feet before leaving it and taking off.

Police said thieves tried to rip an ATM out of the drive-thru lane of the Clearview Federal Credit Union in Kennedy Township on July 20, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Allegheny County police are currently investigating and there is no word yet on suspects or a motive.

Erin Forrester of Clearview did say that they are fully cooperating in the investigation.

"We are working closely with the local authorities," she said. "Nobody was hurt and no money was taken. So we are confident in our local authorities and how they will handle the situation."