County police investigating after two women arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) - A shooting is under investigation after two people walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds early on Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, two gunshot wound victims entered a hospital just before 1:30 a.m.

The two women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and police found a crime scene in the 800 block of Grant Street.

Allegheny County Police detectives are now investigating and they're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

