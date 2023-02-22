County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reveals $50 million plan to reduce violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced a $50 million commitment over the next five years to help reduce violence.

The funding will go toward organizations that have submitted proposals to the Department of Human Services over the last year.

Some of those contracts include; A "social contract" to identify the causes of shootings and identify trends to inform prevention efforts; re-imagined re-entry for hospital-based intervention with gunshot victims; the center for victims for connect with violence victims and their families with mental health services; and lastly, crime reduction through environmental design.

"We are extremely fortunate in this region to have so many different organizations and entities that engage and are active when there is a need and addressing violence in our community is certainly no exception," said Fitzgerald. "With this financial commitment, we are approaching this issue broadly while also coordinating efforts to ensure that our approach is a comprehensive one."

The county will focus on areas outside of the City of Pittsburgh as the city already has an effort underway in the form of Mayor Gainey's Plan For Peace.

These county initiatives will focus on areas such as Stowe Township, McKees Rocks, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills, East Pittsburgh, and others.