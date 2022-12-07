County counil passes budget, heads to County Executive Fitzgerald for approval

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Council has approved a budget for next year.

The budget now heads to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald for approval.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said he'll review several amendments that the council added before he moves forward.

"Over the past week, there have been several amendments offered to the proposed 2023 operating budget," he said. "With tonight's passage of the bill, we will await its receipt and begin reviewing the changes to determine next steps and to ensure that any amendments are in the best interest of county taxpayers."

The county council also passed a bill for the 2023 tax millage rate and it remains unchanged for the 20th time in 21 years at 4.73 mills.