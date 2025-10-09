Police seize $300K worth of counterfeit watches from Pittsburgh attempted homicide suspect

Police said they seized an estimated $300,000 worth of counterfeit watches after pulling over a man wanted on charges of attempted homicide out of Pittsburgh.

Twenty-four-year-old Kaheem Sturdivant was a passenger in a car pulled over on Wednesday for speeding on I-78 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, CBS affiliate WHP reported, citing court documents.

Police said responding officers saw several indicators that "criminal activity was afoot," including a strong smell of marijuana, the TV station said. Officers said Sturdivant tried to hide his ID, so they removed him from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

After running his ID in the system, WHP said that police learned Sturdivant was wanted by Pittsburgh police for attempted homicide.

Police were granted permission to search the car and allegedly found a pound of marijuana, 42 counterfeit watches from brands like Rolex and Cartier and nearly $7,000.

According to WHP, Sturdivant took ownership of the items and said he was aware of his active arrest warrant. Police said a representative for Rolex and Cartier estimated the watches had an authentic retail value of over $300,000.

Sturdivant was taken to the Lebanon County Prison and denied bail, the TV station said.