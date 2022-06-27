Costco recalls over 400,000 solar umbrellas due to fire risk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert is here for all Costco shoppers.

About 400,000 SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market umbrellas are now under recall in the U.S. The company said the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella's solar panels can overheat, causing a fire and burn risk.

These products were sold exclusively at Costco between December 2020 and May of this year.

Anyone with the recalled umbrella should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from any combustible material, per the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Shoppers who bought the umbrella can return it to their nearest Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can't do so in person.