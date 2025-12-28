Cory Sanders promoted to become Pitt's new defensive coordinator

Cory Sanders has been promoted and will be Pitt's new defensive coordinator.

Sanders, who will enter his ninth season on Pitt's coaching staff, has served as assistant head coach the past two seasons. His promotion comes just days after current defensive coordinator Randy Bates announced he was retiring.

"Cory has earned this opportunity every step of the way," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. "From the time he joined our staff, he's consistently shown leadership and football intelligence, but more importantly, he has a deep understanding of our team and how all the pieces fit together on and off the field. He's earned the respect of everyone in this building, and I have complete confidence in him leading our defense as we begin this next chapter of Pitt Football."

"I'm incredibly grateful to Coach Narduzzi and the University of Pittsburgh for the trust that's been placed in me," Sanders said. "I also owe a thank you to all the mentors and coaches who helped me get to this point, especially Coach Randy Bates. He and Coach Narduzzi believed in me and hired me eight years ago, and I've learned so much from them. Their leadership and trust helped put me in this position today."

Sanders added that he's fired up to keep building on the defensive foundation that has been established at Pitt and said that the team will continue to put a defense on the field that plays fast, relentless, and physical.

Before he arrived at Pitt, Sanders coached at Western Michigan, the University of West Florida, Saint Joseph's College, North Central College, and Elmhurst College.