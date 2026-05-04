2 corrections officers, former inmate conspired to smuggle K2, suboxone into SCI Fayette, authorities say

Two former corrections officers and a former inmate have been charged with participating in a drug trafficking scheme that brought contraband into State Correctional Institution Fayette in Fayette County.

Beau Angelo, 37, and Charity Thompson, 40, both former corrections officers, along with Vadol Lewis, 33, have been charged following an investigation into activity at the state prison uncovered in late 2024, according to a news release from Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Angelo and Thompson allegedly smuggled synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, and the prescription drug suboxone into SCI Fayette and distributed the substances to inmates.

Lewis, a former inmate at the prison, is accused of supplying the drugs to the officers after his release so they could bring them inside. Authorities said the drugs were carried into the facility by the officers themselves and later distributed within the prison.

The officers were eventually paid via electronic payment apps such as CashApp.

"This case involves a betrayal of sworn oaths to protect the public," Sunday said in a statement, adding that the alleged conduct undermines trust in law enforcement.

Angelo and Thompson turned themselves in on Monday morning and were arraigned, with bail set at $50,000 unsecured for each. Both are no longer employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Lewis had already been incarcerated in Allegheny County on unrelated charges and is expected to be arraigned.

Angelo, Thompson, and Lewis face felony counts of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, contraband, and delivery of a controlled substance.

The case remains under investigation.