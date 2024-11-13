Cornbread and Fresh Sausage Stuffing | Cooking With Rania

Cooking with Rania: Cornbread and Fresh Sausage Stuffing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen showing us how to make her recipe for cornbread and fresh sausage stuffing!

Ingredients:

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup chopped dried apricots

½ cup raisins

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

4 shallots, chopped

1 pound sweet or spicy sausage - your preference (see note)

1 large clove garlic, minced

3 sprigs rosemary ~ leaves finely chopped

10 sage leaves ~ finely chopped

¼ cup local honey

4 eggs - beaten

1 pound chestnuts – coarsely chopped (jarred ones with no liquid)

2 cups dried cherries

10 cups stale cornbread – cut into 1-inch cubes – toasted (see note)

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

3 to 4 cups chicken broth

Directions:

Soak apricots and raisins in wine for 20 minutes. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook onion, celery, and shallot until soft. Add sausage and sauté until cooked through. Stir in garlic and herbs. Cook for 1 minute. Stir in honey and the wine/fruit mixture and cook over high heat for two minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Turn the cooled mixture from the skillet into the bowl and add the remaining ingredients. When adding in the chicken stock, add enough to make for a very moist mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. I prefer to roast my turkey un-stuffed and bake my stuffing in a greased 9"x13" casserole in a 350-degree oven until hot through. Be sure to cover the casserole with buttered foil to prevent the stuffing from sticking to the foil. This takes about 45 minutes

Note: I prefer the fresh sausage from the fresh meat counter

To toast the cornbread cubes – spread the cubes on two half-sheet pans lined with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Toast the cubes for about 20-25 minutes or until lightly golden brown – somewhat like a crouton.