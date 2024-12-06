Corey O'Connor to launch campaign for Pittsburgh mayor on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After teasing a run for Pittsburgh mayor, Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor is officially launching his campaign on Monday.

O'Connor, the son of late Mayor Bob O'Connor, told the media he plans on formally launching his bid for Pittsburgh mayor during a press conference at 10 a.m.

When talking to KDKA-TV last week, O'Connor said he believes Pittsburghers are looking for a change.

"They're seeing the decline in the city, and they deserve better," he said.

O'Connor said he hears from people urging him to run, voicing concerns that the city has gone off track under Mayor Ed Gainey, stagnating from falling property values, blight and a lack of development.

Trade unions and major developers have lined up behind O'Connor, promising major financial support.

As a married father of two young children, O'Connor said the city needs to market itself to young families and entrepreneurs while dealing more effectively with the homeless crisis and crime. He said the recent retirement of Chief Larry Scirotto means the police bureau is suffering from a lack of leadership and support.

Gainey is running for reelection, and in response to news last week that O'Connor was considering challenging him, Gainey's administration said O'Connor was misinformed on the facts. Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said homicides and non-fatal shootings are the lowest they've been since 2018, visitors are flocking to Downtown and significant development projects are underway.

"Mayor Gainey and his Administration look forward to continuing the vital work of making city government work for all Pittsburghers in 2025," the statement said.