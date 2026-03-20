Man arrested after police seize drugs, guns and boat from Pittsburgh-area home

A man is facing charges after law enforcement said they seized drugs, guns, tens of thousands of dollars and a boat from a home in Coraopolis.

According to the criminal complaint, state and local agents carried out a search warrant at 40-year-old Nicholas Giese's home on Statia Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said they forced entry through the front and rear basement doors after knocking and receiving no response. Once through the front door, officers said they saw Giese running away. He was ordered at gunpoint to stop, and he was arrested, police said.

Agents searched the house and said they seized a total of 907 grams of suspected cocaine and 32 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. They also found two guns, nearly $30,000 in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said. A Chevy Silverado and boat were also seized and towed from the scene, officers said.

"This is a powerful example of the continuing efforts to impact the West End sections of Pittsburgh," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release. "Our office proudly recognizes and extends its appreciation to all of the partner agencies for their collaboration in this operation."

Geise is facing multiple charges, including dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver and firearms violations. He's in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing, scheduled for March 31.

Multiple agencies participated in the raid, including the district attorney's Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and local police departments like McKees Rocks, Stowe, Robinson, North Fayette and Scott.