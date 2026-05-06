Pittsburgh weather will be cooler on Wednesday after morning rain showers

This time, the warm-up was brief. After getting off to one of the chilliest starts (tied for 2nd coldest first 3 days when it comes to daily average temperature) on record in May, we saw two above-average days over the past two days.

We won't make it three with temperatures today cooling down behind widespread morning rain. We've already seen our high temperature for today, with Pittsburgh seeing a daily high of around 62 degrees. That was our midnight temperature, but sometimes they adjust it slightly up or down due to the number being sent out technically happening around 8 minutes before the top of the hour.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 6, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be in the 50s for the rest of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with variable but breezy winds of around 15mph this afternoon.

It'll be damp and cool. You'll certainly want long sleeves this afternoon if you are outside for any extended period of time.

When it comes to rain chances, rain will be fairly consistent through around 8 o'clock, then become more scattered for the rest of the morning.

This afternoon is looking dry for pretty much everyone. I can't totally rule out an isolated shower in the Laurel Highlands.

After today, our next rain chance comes Friday morning with the potential for an isolated shower or storm. There will be a better chance for rain on Saturday, with rain once again confined to the morning hours.

Conditions on Mother's Day this Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Saturday afternoon is looking dry. Mother's Day is also looking dry for most of the day, with rain showers arriving after 4 p.m.

Highs will hit the low 70s ahead of the rain chance.