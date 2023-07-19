Cooking with Rania: Celina's Big Mac Smash Tacos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is putting Celina to the test in the kitchen. Here's what she's making for Rania this week!
BIG MAC SMASH TACOS
BIG MAC SAUCE:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp sweet pickle relish
- 2 tbsp grated sweet onion
- 2 tsp yellow mustard
- ½ tsp white vinegar
- ½ tsp paprika
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp fine sea salt
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp white sugar
MIX THIS ALL TOGETHER!
TACOS:
- Flour Tortillas
- Hamburger Beef
TOPPINGS:
- Lettuce
- Pickles
- Diced Onion
- Big Mac Sauce!
DIRECTIONS FOR SMASH TACOS:
Flatten hamburger meat all the way to the edges of a flour tortilla
Season the hamburger patty with salt and pepper
Celina got this delicious recipe from @thenaughtyfork on Instagram!
