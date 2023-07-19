Cooking with Rania: Celina's Big Mac Smash Tacos

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is putting Celina to the test in the kitchen. Here's what she's making for Rania this week!

BIG MAC SMASH TACOS

BIG MAC SAUCE:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp sweet pickle relish
  • 2 tbsp grated sweet onion
  • 2 tsp yellow mustard
  • ½ tsp white vinegar
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ¼ tsp fine sea salt
  • ¼ tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp white sugar

MIX THIS ALL TOGETHER!

TACOS:

  • Flour Tortillas
  • Hamburger Beef

TOPPINGS:

  • Lettuce
  • Pickles
  • Diced Onion
  • Big Mac Sauce!

DIRECTIONS FOR SMASH TACOS:

Flatten hamburger meat all the way to the edges of a flour tortilla

Season the hamburger patty with salt and pepper

Celina got this delicious recipe from @thenaughtyfork on Instagram!

First published on July 19, 2023 / 9:15 AM

