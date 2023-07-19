Cooking with Rania: Celina's Big Mac Smash Tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is putting Celina to the test in the kitchen. Here's what she's making for Rania this week!

BIG MAC SMASH TACOS

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

BIG MAC SAUCE:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp sweet pickle relish

2 tbsp grated sweet onion

2 tsp yellow mustard

½ tsp white vinegar

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp fine sea salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp white sugar

MIX THIS ALL TOGETHER!

TACOS:

Flour Tortillas

Hamburger Beef

TOPPINGS:

Lettuce

Pickles

Diced Onion

Big Mac Sauce!

DIRECTIONS FOR SMASH TACOS:

Flatten hamburger meat all the way to the edges of a flour tortilla

Season the hamburger patty with salt and pepper

Celina got this delicious recipe from @thenaughtyfork on Instagram!