Cooking Corner: Plant-Based Meatloaf, AKA "Plantloaf"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Market District Chef Ben D'Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a recipe for a twist on meatloaf.

Plant-Based Meatloaf aka "Plantloaf"

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D'Amico

Makes: 2 lbs

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Bake Time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients:

24 oz Plant Based Ground Meat (Beyond, Lighthouse, Awesome)

1/2 cup Onions, chopped

1/2 cup Carrots, chopped

1/2 cup Celery, chopped

1/2 cup Green Bell Pepper, chopped

4 oz Cremini Mushrooms, chopped

1/2 cup Panko Bread Crumbs

1/4 cup Dijon Mustard

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp Black pepper

1/2 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 tsp Chili powder

1/2 tsp Dried oregano

1/2 tsp Chipotle powder

1/2 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Coriander

1 tsp Dried parsley

Directions:

1. Puree the onions, celery, bell pepper, & carrot in a food processor.

2. In a small sauté pan, cook the mushroom pieces for about 3 minutes to draw out some of the moisture. Set aside to chill.

3. Combine all ingredients in a mix in bowl.

4. Use your hand to combine the mixture so all the ingredients are incorporated.

5. Spray a rectangle loaf style pan with non-stick spray.

6. Pack the loaf mixture into the pan.

7. Cover with foil and bake at 350F for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

8. Once loaf is cooked, remove from the oven, flip onto a baking sheet, cover with glaze and cook for additional 15 minutes. (Internal temperature should reach 165F.

9. Allow to sit for 15 minutes before serving.

Meatloaf Glaze

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D'Amico

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Equal parts Ketchup

Equal parts Brown sugar

Equal parts BBQ sauce

Equal parts Dijon mustard

Equal parts Dave's Gourmet Creamy Garlic Red Pepper Sauce

Directions:

1. Use a whisk or fork and stir together all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use, can last up to 7 days in refrigerator.