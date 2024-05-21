Pittsburgh convenience store shut down after inspector finds rodent droppings in boxes of food

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a convenience store in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood after an inspector reportedly found rodent droppings in boxes of food.

The health department ordered In & Out Corner Market on Penn Avenue in Bloomfield to close after an inspection on Monday.

According to the report, an inspector found rodent droppings in boxes of cookies, granola bars, chips and ramen, which was listed as a repeat violation. The inspector said rodent droppings were also spotted on shelves behind jars of tomato sauce -- another repeat violation.

Two packages of granola bars appeared to have been chewed, the inspector noted, and a mold-like substance was seen on a shelf that was holding soda.

The health department says it closes a facility when the conditions inside pose a serious health risk. In & Out Corner Market was cited for two high-risk violations, which the health department says may lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities. All food facilities are required to obtain and maintain a health permit and operate according to Allegheny County's food safety regulations.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.

When the closure order on In & Out Corner Market is lifted, the health department's website will be updated.