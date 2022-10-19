Watch CBS News
Contractors hit gas line near St. Clair Hospital, closing Bower Hill Road

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Contractors hit a major gas line, shutting down Bower Hill Road near St. Clair Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Mt. Lebanon police said all four lanes are closed from Segar to Firwood but emergency vehicles still have access to the hospital. 

kdka-bower-hill-road-gas-line.png
Contractors hit a major gas line, shutting down Bower Hill Road near St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon on Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Crews damaged the 8-inch line while working at a site near the hospital. 

There was no word on when the road would reopen.

Police said there are several officers at the scene who can help people get patients into the hospital's entrance. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

