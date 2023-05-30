Contractor dies after falling into 20-foot deep tank at Pennsylvania water treatment plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A contractor died this weekend after falling into a 20-foot deep tank at a Pennsylvania water treatment plant.
CBS 21 reports that 38-year-old Ray Bautista fell into the tank on May 25 at the Ephrata Borough Authority's water treatment plant.
He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries but died Saturday, according to CBS 21. His death was ruled an accident by the Lancaster County coroner.
