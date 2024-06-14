Watch CBS News
Body of missing 21-year-old swimmer found in Connoquenessing Creek

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The person rescue crews were searching for in the Connoquenessing Creek was found dead on Friday.

Rescue teams spent Thursday night and Friday searching the Connoquenessing Creek near the board of Beaver and Butler counties for the 21-year-old man. Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, his body was pulled from the creek. 

On Thursday night, crews searched the water in the Marion Township and Zelienople area near West Road but cleared the scene at around 2 a.m. on Friday. Officials resumed the search on Friday morning. 

Family members had posted on Facebook that the man was swimming in the Connoquenessing Creek on Thursday when he went under. 

KDKA-TV reached out to the Marion Township Police Department for additional information. The man's identity has not been released. 

First published on June 14, 2024 / 5:21 PM EDT

