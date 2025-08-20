Connellsville Area School District to eliminate class rank

Connellsville Area School District is set to welcome students back in five days for the 2025-26 school year, but students are already voicing concerns and fighting to reverse a decision to eliminate class rank.

The school board voted in 2023 to remove class rank and replace it with a new honor system for academic achievements. The change will take effect this school year.

"We're going to fight for what we see as right for our school district and for the future classes of Connellsville Area High School," high school senior Morgan Nicholson said.

Nicholson and other students said they were never informed of the change until recently.

"I had no idea this decision was made, and it wasn't very publicly sent out," said Benjamin Metzgar, a Connellsville graduate.

Metzgar graduated last year, but said he still has concerns about how the removal of class rank may affect current and future students at the district.

"I'm worried that them taking away the class rank, them doing this, will take away motivation and the strive for people that are academically striving and driven like I am," Metzgar said.

Class ranks are used to compare students' academic performance to their classmates.

"At the last graduation, the valedictorian of the class of 2025 said that he would be the last one. So, that's when it all became very real to me," senior high school student Emma Hull said.

Hull helped create a petition this year in hopes that the school board will consider reversing their decision.

"We've been emailing them, showing them the petition, talking to them," high school senior Natalie Mangus said.

So far, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition. In addition, several students and parents have been attending board meetings, including one this week, where they spoke during public comment to voice their concerns.

"These kids are trying to put their mark in society and the future, and you're taking away what they're trying to earn," a parent said during the board meeting.

Connellsville Area School District explains decision

In a statement to KDKA from the district, it said, in part, "The decision to remove class rank was made in 2023 as a result of a culmination of research and discussion spanning over a year's time. The research and debate included the former superintendent, school board, high school principals, guidance counselors, and various student groups. Because the students in 10th and 11th grade at that point had already scheduled their classes under the old system, the decision was made to eliminate class rank effective with the class of 2026. At that time the group took a look at what other area high schools were doing as well as what impact class rank had on college admissions, awards, and scholarships. In the end, it was found that eliminating class rank would not have an adverse effect on those things. Many colleges and universities expressed pursuing a student who was well-rounded, was involved in service groups, extracurriculars, etc. over the number of honors or AP classes someone had on their transcript."

The district went on to say, "Further, it was found that in some cases students were feeling forced to load their classes with weighted, honors, or advanced-placement courses instead of taking classes that may be a passion for them or make them more well-rounded such as band, chorus, art, technology, and other elective courses. Some students were requesting to skip their lunch period in order to schedule an additional weighted course."

Connellsville seniors voice concerns

Incoming seniors said they disagree with the decision.

"I feel like this will stop students from taking AP classes because they won't feel the need to strive for first place," Nicholson said. "I don't think it's right to not be proud of students who do well in school. I think they should be honored to be doing so well in academics."

Hull said that without a class rank, it could put students at a disadvantage when applying for colleges.

"There's local schools that a lot of us will be applying to, like Penn State and Pitt, and since a lot of us are applying to those areas, if we had class rank, then they'd be able to see how we compare amongst each other, which we don't have," Hull said.

A board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night. Students and parents told KDKA they plan to attend.

"The board's supposed to be the people that support the students and do what's best for them, but we don't feel supported when we heard that it was getting taken away," high school senior Julian Smith said.

KDKA asked the superintendent if there was a possibility that the board would reconsider and reverse the decision to eliminate class rank.

"That is hard to say, only because hearing of some dissension regarding this issue was brought to light so recently," Superintendent Richard Evans said. "Over the two years since the decision was made, I don't believe anyone within the district was aware of any opposition regarding the elimination of class rank until now. So, it comes at a bit of a surprise. Having said that, the board and administration is always going to hear, consider, and take serious any concern that is brought forth by our students, families, and/or community."

As of now, the district said a new honor system will replace class rank.

"A new system of honor was put into place that enabled the district to celebrate many more students for their academic achievements. "Cum Laude" - any student with a GPA of 3.80 or higher. "Magna Cum Laude" - any student with a GPA of 4.00 or higher along with the completion of two or more Advanced Placement classes. "Summa Cum Laude" - any student with a GPA of 4.15 or higher along with the completion of four or more Advanced Placement classes. This past year, the district was able to honor 76 students who fell into this category, rather than the traditional top ten based on class rank," the district said in a statement.

In a response to the change.org petition, board member Bob Renzi said, "If our board would decide to reinstate class rankings, it could only begin with this incoming freshman class, and we wouldn't have another valedictorian until 2029."

Despite going into her senior year without class rankings, Hull said she still plans to push herself to the limit academically.

"I want to still get the highest GPA that I can. It's just unfortunate that I'll no longer be recognized for it at graduation," Hull said.