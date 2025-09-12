Connellsville Area Middle School teacher charged with sending explicit photos and messages to former student

A Connellsville Area teacher is facing charges after police said she sent explicit photos and messages to a 14-year-old former student.

Connellsville Area Middle School teacher Ashley Mongell, 30, was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, the Fayette County district attorney announced on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in September when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from Instagram, saying an adult was communicating with a juvenile.

Police said their investigation led them to Mongell, who admitted to talking to a 14-year-old boy who had been in her eighth grade class the previous year. She said she talked to him on Instagram, Snapchat and her cell phone.

She told police that the boy sent her "a fully nude photograph" and she sent him "an inappropriate photograph." Investigators said they found the photos when they searched Mongell's and the boy's phones.

In a statement, the Connellsville Area School District said it learned about the charges against Mongell on Friday afternoon. She's been placed on administrative leave.

"We understand that news like this is unsettling and may raise concerns, and we want to assure our families and community that the District is taking this matter very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority," Superintendent Richard Evans said in a statement.

Evans said the district will fully cooperate with police.

"Because this is both a law enforcement and personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," Evans said.