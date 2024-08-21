Compromise, cash, and cars - when is the best time to buy when you need a new one?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The beginning of the school year, the coming of all, and the threat of winter ahead are all driving forces behind a desire to find something new to drive.

The question, as always, is when is the best time to buy?

Let's start here: when you make your move, it can make a big difference when the signing time comes.

There are some basic realities of buying new wheels like you always get a better deal on the less popular thing. This means a sedan rather than a small SUV or a pickup truck.

"The end of a quarter, the end of a month, the end of the year, those are often good times to go looking for a car," said Brian Moody, the Executive Editor at Kelley Blue Book and AutoTrader.

For instance, right now, we're coming up on the end of the 2024 model year and the 2025s will be on the lots soon.

"They want to get rid of the old ones," Moody said. "First, the longer you wait, the less of a selection of those discounted cars there are."

With the end of August upon us, it's the perfect time to strike, according to Moody.

"I would go on the last day of the month, I would go in and just let them know you're serious about buying," he said.

Moody says that the dealers are serious about selling before the month's end because they have certain numbers to hit. He also said that going in the middle of the day in the middle of the week lets the dealer know you are serious and that will get you a look at the best deals they have.

"You want a blue car, be OK with a white one," Moody said. "You want a black interior, be OK with beige. Those types of compromises will help you get the car you want quicker and get you a better deal."

As for your current ride, Moody said you're almost always going to get more money for it if you sell it yourself as opposed to a trade-in.

However, he does give a note of caution - selling it yourself means advertising it, meeting the buyer, negotiating the price, so you do want to make sure that it's worth it.

When it comes to used vs. new, Moody said with interest rates where they are and internet rates for used cars always being higher than they are for new, he said to do the math carefully as it might be better to buy a new car rather than a used car.