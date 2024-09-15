Many companies using Bossware technology to monitor remote employees | Sunday Business Page

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's called Bossware and human resource experts say it's the latest use of technology for companies to keep track of their employees working from home.

Nearly 80% of companies with remote workers are using some kind of Bossware, says HR expert Rob Wilson, who appeared on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano. Wilson, of Employco USA, works with many businesses in Pennsylvania.

Wilson says bosses monitoring remote employees has become more popular, but it does raise privacy issues that some states are beginning to address.

The monitoring can be quite creative.

"One company is using a lightweight pillow that you have to sit on that tracks your weight, and it's stationed between that and the camera on your laptop or computer," Wilson said. "So, they're actually – they'll know if you're sitting in front of your desk or not."

The technology does bring up some questions about legality and privacy.

"It is. It's completely legal in the United States because it's during your work hours, so it only applies during business hours," Wilson said. "No different than if you have a company cellphone and they can have 'Find My Phone,' in case you lose the phone. But with 'Find My Phone,' they can see anywhere that you are with your cellphone. Same thing with a company car. So there's talk of Congress doing some type of legislation but I don't know how far it's actually going to get."

Federal legislation was proposed in 2023 called the Stop Spying Bosses Act, which would require employers to tell workers and job applicants if they are being monitored. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania.

contributed to this report.