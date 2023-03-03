Community rallies to host fundraiser for Sewickley woman who lost two kids, home in fire

Community rallies to host fundraiser for Sewickley woman who lost two kids, home in fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Sewickley mother of two lost her precious children in a house fire back in December -- and now the community wants to wrap its arms around her and host a fundraiser to help get her back on her feet.

Shelby Lee Trapp-Linn's two kids, Lyric and Jack, both died in the fire, unable to get out of the home.

Trapp-Linn jumped from the roof of the home to escape the flames.

As she attempts to recover, the community will come together on St. Patrick's Day in the South Hills.

Wanderlust Wedding and Events is looking sell an additional 100 tickets to the fundraising event dubbed 'Shine on Shelby.'

The event is taking place on Friday, March 17 at the Broughton Fire Hall from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A ticket pays for food, alcohol, fun games, and a chance to win some wonderful gift baskets and prizes.

All of the proceeds benefit Trapp-Linn.

Organizers are even raffling off a Millie's full-service ice cream truck for someone to use at a future party or an event of their own choosing.