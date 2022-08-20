Watch CBS News
Community providing resources for back-to-school season

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For those who need help getting back-to-school supplies there are still giveaways happening.

On Monday, you can stop by Acrisure Stadium between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It will take place in the stadium and in Gold Lot 1A.

They're giving away free stuffed book bags, books, food, masks, and hand sanitizers.

On Sunday, the Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a back-to-school bash.

It runs from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m.

Backpacks and other school supplies will be provided.

