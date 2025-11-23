New road restrictions going into effect for Commercial Street Bridge project

Drivers will need to prepare for a major road closure starting Monday morning. New restrictions will go into effect as part of PennDOT's Commercial Street Bridge project.

As part of this project, Commercial Street and Forward Avenue between Whipple Street and Summerset Drive will be closed to traffic, and it will be a few months before it opens back up.

This stretch of road snakes under the Commercial Street Bridge, and this closure lets crews get set up for demolition and bridge replacement work.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. Monday, and it stays closed around the clock until February. Cranes, beam lifts, and heavy materials will be moving over the road and the trail.

This closure is just the setup for a full month-long closure of I-376 East in July for the full Commercial Street Bridge replacement.

"Yeah, it's not going to be a great time here, but I mean it needs to be done, so we'll get by with it," driver Jeff Davis said.

The detours drivers need to know

Here are the detours to help you navigate.

From Commercial Street on the Swisshelm Park side:

From Commercial Street, turn onto Whipple Street

Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue

Turn left onto South Braddock Avenue

Turn left onto Forbes Avenue

Turn left onto Beechwood Boulevard

Continue to Forward Avenue

The detour ends

From Forward Avenue on the Squirrel Hill side:

Follow the same detour in the opposite direction

Nine Mile Run Trail also closed

This closure will impact trailwalkers, too.

The Nine Mile Run Trail is closed to bikes and pedestrians between Nine Mile Run and the Frick Park Commercial Street lot.