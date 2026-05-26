17-year-old charged with murder after stabbing dad in Ohio, police say

A 58-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his 17-year-old son in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend, authorities said.

Mark Rayburn-Velco was fatally stabbed on May 24 in north Columbus by his 17-year-old adopted son, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. Police did not say what led up to the stabbing.

The stabbing reportedly happened at a home in the 2600 block of Glen Echo Drive just before 7 a.m. on May 24, the news outlet reported. At the scene, police officers found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, WBNS reported, and Rayburn-Velco was pronounced dead about one hour later. The other victim, who has not been identified, is reportedly expected to survive.

The 17-year-old, who is not being named because he is a minor, was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault. WBNS reported that a competency evaluation was ordered for the 17-year-old. His next court appearance is reportedly next month.

A spokesperson for Ohio State University told the news outlet that Rayburn-Velco was an employee at the university.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can call the Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.