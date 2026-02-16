See the Cold War-era underground bunker for sale in Pennsylvania for $2 million

A Cold War-era underground nuclear bunker in Union County, Pennsylvania, has hit the market for nearly $2 million.

The 5,800-square-foot building, 4,800-square-feet of which is below grade, was built in 1968 as part of AT&T's Long Lines network and costs $1,999,900, according to its Zillow listing. The reinforced concrete bunker is in Millmont and sits on more than 9 acres in a "private rural setting." The Zillow listing calls it an "exceptionally rare opportunity" to purchase the bunker.

The underground structure has four bedrooms and four baths, plus "hardened corridors and support areas," according to its listing.

"The layout was designed for both manned and unmanned operations," the listing said. "The facility was constructed with mission-critical infrastructure standards and controlled internal access."

The bunker underwent renovations about 15 years ago to support use as a secure data and communications site, Zillow said. Upgrades included power distribution, mechanical systems and interior spaces.

The listing said due to the "unique and sensitive nature of the property," more details on the property are intentionally limited. Showings of the underground structure are by appointment only, and proof of funds is required.

"Suitable for a variety of specialized uses including secure private occupancy, continuity-of-operations, research, storage, or other approved applications," the listing states.

Photos of the structure show that the above-ground portion of the bunker is blue and white. It has a box-like structure and massive bay doors. Underground, photos show plenty of machinery and other workspaces.

The property was listed by Blain Berrier with RSR, Realtors.