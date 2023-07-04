Code Orange air quality alert issued Wednesday for Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of ozone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Wednesday for the Pittsburgh area, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

"Partly to mostly sunny skies along with residual smoke, increasing weekday emissions, light winds, and temperatures of 90 degrees of higher will combine to produce ozone concentrations in the code will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Wednesday," the DEP said in a release.

On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.