Code orange air quality alert issued for Pittsburgh area on Thursday

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared the air quality alert for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Washington and Fayette counties due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, high temperatures around 90 degrees and light southwest winds, which "will act to produce significant ozone concentrations."

What does a code orange air quality alert mean?

It means that vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues, should limit their outdoor activities due to the higher air pollution levels.

Residents are encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, refueling their vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity.

"High ozone levels are most common during summer months when there are long days with plentiful sunshine and high levels of ozone precursors combine," the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said on Wednesday. "Although ozone precursors are most often generated by car exhaust and industrial air emissions, wildfire smoke can provide additional precursors."

Officials said ozone pollution "is most common in densely populated areas with higher amounts of car exhaust and industrial air emissions."

You can view real-time air quality reports for your area by visiting AirNow.gov.