DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Liberty-Clairton area Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area Tuesday because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.

A strong temperature inversion Tuesday morning and a light wind during the afternoon will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the DEP said, with the highest hourly average concentrations between 10 and 11 a.m.

The Liberty-Clairton area includes Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.

On a Code Orange day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help cut back on pollution by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding open burning and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment.