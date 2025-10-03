Coal Valley Road closing until the end of the month for Mon-Fayette Expressway work

Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills closing until the end of the October

Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills will be closed starting Monday through the end of the month so that crews can continue their work on the Mon-Fayette Expressway.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that the road will be closed between Rt. 837 in Clairton and Rt. 85 in Jefferson Hills starting on Monday, October 6.

The closure expected to last until the end of the month, as long as weather conditions allow crews to get the scheduled work done in time.

Coal Valley Road will be closed between Rt. 837 in Clairton and Rt. 885 in Jefferson Hills until the end of October so that crews can continue working on the Mon-Fayette Expressway. Mike Darnay / KDKA

During the closure, the Turnpike Commission says crews will be working on the expressway bridge that sits high above Coal Valley Road and will also be doing slope stabilization work.

The detour around the closure is nearly four miles in length and is posted on the Mon-Fayette Expressway project website.

When will drivers be able to use the new sections of the Mon-Fayette Expressway?

Unlike the Southern Beltway that opened in 2022, drivers will get to enjoy the progress of the Mon-Fayette Expressway as it's constructed.

"Each section that has a tolling point will be open to traffic once it's completed," Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission spokesperson Renee Vid Colborn said earlier this year.

Colborn said the first section of the expressway from Rt. 51 in Jefferson Hills to Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin is expected to be open to traffic around the end of 2026.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has broken up the stretch of expressway from Jefferson Hills to Duquesne into sections -- and they work on each each section while getting funding for the next section.