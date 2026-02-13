One adult, two kids dead in Indiana County house fire

Three people and two dogs are dead after a house fire in Indiana County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, just after 4 a.m., the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other fire departments, was called to a structure fire at a duplex in the 400 block of Hancock Street in Clymer Borough.

When they arrived on the scene, the duplex had been fully engulfed in flames, and both portions of the duplex were occupied.

Several people were able escape safely, and now are being assisted by relatives.

However, one adult, two children, and two pet dogs were found to have died in the fire.

As of Friday morning, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Fire Marshal Unit are investigating the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.

Along with the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, the Indiana County Coroner's Office, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Cherryhill Township, Commodore, and Hope volunteer fire departments all assisted in the response to the fire.

State police said that the investigation is ongoing.