Club Cycle hosts fundraising exercise to help Uvalde, Texas

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, a Pittsburgh fitness studio and trainer took their exercises outside for an important cause.

Club Cycle hosted a charity boot camp at Point State Park to help send support to the Uvalde, Texas community following the deadly school shooting last week.

Participants jogged, planked, and did push-ups to raise money for "The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country."

"I just want to say how proud I am to be from Pittsburgh and have people want to come out and do something on a whim to help out a community that is clearly struggling and I think it just shows who we are as people from Pittsburgh who just want to help out in general in a very generous group that's here," said Matt Scoletti, the organizer of the workout.

They exceeded their goal of raising $1,000 and hope to raise even more through online donations.

