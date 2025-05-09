Clinical trials have stalled at Pittsburgh VA, reports say

According to media reports, several clinical trials, including ones to treat cancer, have stalled at the Pittsburgh VA.

Congressman Chris Deluzio, a veteran, is now calling on lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to address the concerns of veterans.

With thousands of veterans in the Pittsburgh region, Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District Democratic congressman says reports of stalling clinical cancer trials are unacceptable.

"You're going to hurt veterans," he said at a Friday press conference.

The Trump administration has stood firm in wanting to cut down on what it views as bureaucratic bloat and waste. According to Deluzio, this is going to trickle down and harm veterans.

Naval veteran Curtis Lloyd said he moved to the region for the care provided by the Pittsburgh VA system.

"I'm terrified that we don't even know how many hundreds of veterans right now could not be receiving lifesaving care," Lloyd said.

VA Secretary Doug Collins has called out reports of VA cuts stalling clinical trials as hit pieces. He said the VA is looking at eliminating inefficiencies to better serve veterans.

Congressman Deluzio is pleading for Republicans to join him in support of not allowing the VA to slash positions and services.

"I think the American people, across the political spectrum, expect our government to pay the cost of war, and caring for veterans is the cost of war," Deluzio said.

KDKA reached out to the Pittsburgh VA on Friday. In the past, it told KDKA that job cuts were to positions that wouldn't impact mission-critical services.