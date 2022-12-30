Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!
Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.
Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!
Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.