Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home from North Carolina
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!

Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.

Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!

Tom Kelsall

Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 

