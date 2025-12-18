Clarion County high school wins PennDOT's 2025 "Paint the Plow" contest

Keystone High School out of Clarion County is the 2025 winner of PennDOT's annual Paint the Plow contest.

Each year, PennDOT hosts the statewide event, which allows high school students across Pennsylvania to showcase their artistic talent by submitting original paintings that could be showcased on snowplow blades.

The theme of this year's contest was "Don't race. Allow some space."

Keystone High School's original artwork voted the fan favorite for the 2025 Paint the Plow contest PennDOT

As voting was underway from December 8 through December 14, Keystone High School's designed more than 400 votes to become the fan favorite winner for 2025.

More than 78 schools took part in the contest this year, and more than 22,000 votes were cast in the fan favorite vote.

Throughout the winter, PennDOT roads will be cleared using the blade artwork.

Pennsylvanians can check out all the submitted artwork on the PennDOT Paint the Plow website at this link.