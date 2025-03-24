3 killed in Clarion County crash

Three people were killed in a crash in Clarion County over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday released details about Saturday's fatal crash on State Route 68 in Toby Township.

Police said a Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Route 68 when it crossed the center double yellow lines, crashing into an oncoming Jeep Cherokee.

The driver and passenger of the Outlander, both of whom were juveniles, were killed, police said. The driver of the Cherokee also died, and the passenger, another juvenile, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The Union School District said the crash affected several families in its district. A student and a parent of students were killed, superintendent John Kimmel said in a letter to families.

"We ask that you keep these families in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time, but also as our community does so well, help to provide support to them as available. Our entire community is grieving, and we are here to support each other through this time of sorrow, and remembrance," Kimmel said.

Counselors and clergy members will be available to help students and staff.

Pennsylvania State Police did not release the names of those killed.