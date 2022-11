PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clairton police released photos of a suspect in a shooting last week.

The shooting happened on Oct. 28 at the Fuel-On Convenience Store on Miller Avenue. Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

If you have any information, contact law enforcement at 412-233-6213.