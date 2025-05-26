Man shot, killed during argument at Clairton picnic

A man was shot and killed Sunday night during an argument at a picnic in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Division Avenue in Clairton just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man shot to death at the scene, police said. The man has not yet been identified.

Police say a man was detained at the scene and there's no threat the public. It's unclear what charges the man who was detained may be facing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.