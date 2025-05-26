Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed during argument at Clairton picnic

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man was shot and killed Sunday night during an argument at a picnic in Clairton. 

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened along Division Avenue in Clairton just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man shot to death at the scene, police said. The man has not yet been identified.

Police say a man was detained at the scene and there's no threat the public. It's unclear what charges the man who was detained may be facing. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Mike Darnay

