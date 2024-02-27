Clairton police trying to identify boy found walking outside alone

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Clairton are asking for help identifying a young boy who they said was found walking alone outside.

Police said the boy wasn't wearing any socks or shoes when he was found wandering in the 900 block of Vankirk Street.

Clairton police shared his photo to Facebook, asking for help identifying him.

(Photo: Clairton Police Department Pennsylvania/Facebook)

Officials didn't share any more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.