Live Civil War-era artillery shell found in Fayette County home

A live Civil War-era artillery shell was found in the basement of a newly purchased home in South Connellsville, Fayette County, on Sunday, prompting a response from the Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad.

Fayette County 911 confirmed that first responders were requested around 1:20 p.m. to the 1900 block of Fourth Street after the homeowner reported finding what they believed was a mortar.

A live Civil War-era artillery shell was found in the basement of a newly purchased home in South Connellsville, Fayette County, on Sunday. Photo Credit: Connellsville Police Department

Sergeant Bryan Kendi with the Connellsville Police Department said a younger couple had recently purchased the home and was cleaning out items left behind by the previous owners when they discovered a suspicious-looking object in the basement.

The couple contacted police, who responded and also concluded the item appeared suspicious. Officers took a photograph of the object and sent it to the bomb squad for review.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the object was a live Civil War-era artillery shell.

The bomb squad proceeded to collect the shell, which will be properly disposed of.