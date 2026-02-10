City of Washington Police investigating multiple weekend incidents

Police in the city of Washington are investigating multiple incidents that happened on Saturday morning.

Police first responded at about 6:11 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Allison Avenue. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle belonging to the reporting party was struck by gunfire. Police do not believe the incident is connected to the other cases under investigation.

About 45 minutes later, at approximately 6:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hayes Avenue for a reported armed robbery. The victim was not at the scene when officers arrived and later met with police at another location.

According to preliminary information, the victim was approached by several masked suspects who had firearms. Police said the suspects forced the victim into their vehicle and drove him to a local bank, where he was forced to withdraw money. The suspects then took the victim to another location and demanded additional funds through an application-based money transfer.

A third incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Franklin Street, where a resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in his driveway. The caller noticed damage to the steering column and reported seeing three juveniles in the area, with two in a separate vehicle and one on foot wearing a ski mask.

Police said the juvenile on foot apologized for the vehicle being parked in the driveway before entering it and fleeing, followed by the second vehicle. The vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen from Canonsburg. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a white Kia Sportage with Pennsylvania registration JXR-1000.

Investigators believe the armed robbery and stolen vehicle incidents may be connected, though that has not been confirmed. The cases remain under active investigation and information may change as more details are confirmed.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or video related to any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Washington Police Department via their tip line email address or the anonymous tip line phone number at 724-223-4108.