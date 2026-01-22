City of Pittsburgh's 23rd annual Gingerbread competition People's Choice Award winner announced

This past week, the City of Pittsburgh announced the winner of the People's Choice Award in the 23rd annual Gingerbread House Display competition.

The Frankhauser family from Irwin got the most votes for the People's Choice Award for their entry, "Mrs. Claus's Candied Conservatory" gingerbread house.

Mrs. Claus's Candied Conservatory - the People's Choice Award winner from the Frankhauser family. City of Pittsburgh

The mother-daughter combination made the decision to enter the competition after years of considering throwing their hats in the ring, and this year, the decision to finally enter paid off.

"The best part of the whole process wasn't just the finished house, it was the time spent together," say Mary and Christen. "We're so grateful to everyone who voted and for the opportunity to share our creativity with the community."

Mary and Christen spent several weeks baking gingerbread dough and crafting florals, trees, snowflakes, and so much more as they worked toward the November deadline.

Along with winning the People's Choice Award, the Frankhauser family also earned an honorable mention in the family category of the 2025 competition.

This past year, in the 23rd year of the competition, there were more than 300 entries displayed at the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh from Light Up Night throughout the holiday season.

You can see all of the more than 300 entries on the Pittsburgh city website at this link.