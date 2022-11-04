City of McKeesport searching for missing 45-year-old man Larry Bryan

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 45-year-old man, Larry Bryan.

According to police, Bryan went missing from the 1800 block of Craig Street.

Picture of missing man, Larry Bryan City of McKeesport Police

When last seen, he had on dark clothes and a leather jacket.

Bryan is a severe diabetic and suffers from other health issues. Police said he does not have the medication he needs with him.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-675-5015.

