Watch CBS News
Local News

City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 15-year-old Jordan Boyd

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Police in McKeesport are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen, Jordan Boyd. 

jordan-boyd-missing.jpg
City of McKeesport Police

The 15-year-old is described as a Black male and in his most recent photo has multi-colored hair. He's also 5'11" tall. 

He went missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 23, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.