City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 15-year-old Jordan Boyd
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Police in McKeesport are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen, Jordan Boyd.
The 15-year-old is described as a Black male and in his most recent photo has multi-colored hair. He's also 5'11" tall.
He went missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015.
