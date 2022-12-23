City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 15-year-old Jordan Boyd

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Police in McKeesport are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen, Jordan Boyd.

City of McKeesport Police

The 15-year-old is described as a Black male and in his most recent photo has multi-colored hair. He's also 5'11" tall.

He went missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015.

