Pittsburgh City Council member calls for restoration of stormwater project amid recent storms

A Pittsburgh councilwoman is calling for the restoration of the stormwater project.

"A project with no money is no project at all," said Pittsburgh Councilmember Barb Warwick.

According to Warwick, Pittsburgh Water promised some version of a stormwater management project since 2016. She said construction was supposed to start later this year.

"Pittsburgh water cut the money from the capital budget, moving the money elsewhere, no notice, no calls, no public discussion, Pittsburgh water broke its promise."

The area is prone to flooding when severe weather hits.

"We're not just talking about a little water in the basement, we are talking about a life-threatening flash flood that blows off manhole covers," Cynthia Cerrato explained.

KDKA-TV reached out to Pittsburgh Water, a spokesperson said the project is not canceled, they say it's postponed due to funding.

They added that three other projects are also in the same boat, on the South Side, in Carrick, and in the Hill District.

Residents said they just want what they're owed to save their community.

"If it were your business, if it was your family, if it was your friends, or your livelihood, would you stand and say I would relocate this money somewhere else?" Dana Provenzano said.