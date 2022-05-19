City Council hosting public hearing on legislation to regulate short-term rentals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today, Pittsburgh residents will have a chance to weigh in how the city handles short-term property rentals. This comes in the wake of last month's deadly mass shooting on the city's North Side.

Legislation is going to be discussed that would make sure there is more accountability involving short-term rentals.

As it stands right now, the legislation that is proposed would require short-term rental owners to have a yearly license.

Owners would also have to keep a log of guests that would include their names, addresses, and phone numbers.

There are some possible changes that could be discussed to limit the number of public complaints from things like parties, trash, and parking issues at short-term rental units.

If you'd like to get involved and are interested in speaking at the meeting, you can go online and register for public comment either in person or virtually.

In addition to signing up online, you can also call the City Clerk's Office at 412-255-2138 or e-mail a written statement to cityclerksoffice@pittsburghpa.gov.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., but if you want to speak, you must register by 11:30 a.m.

For more information and to sign up to speak at the meeting, click here.