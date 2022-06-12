Watch CBS News
Citiparks hosts annual community basketball tournament

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was all about basketball at the Phillp Rec Center.

Citiparks and city leaders held their annual community hoops pick-up tournament.

The tournament welcomed players of all ages and culminated with a team of community members taking on rec center staff, Pittsburgh Police officers, and other community leaders.

Organizers say it's a fun way to bring everyone together.

