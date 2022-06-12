Citiparks hosts annual community basketball tournament
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was all about basketball at the Phillp Rec Center.
Citiparks and city leaders held their annual community hoops pick-up tournament.
The tournament welcomed players of all ages and culminated with a team of community members taking on rec center staff, Pittsburgh Police officers, and other community leaders.
Organizers say it's a fun way to bring everyone together.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.