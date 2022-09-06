Cirque du Soleil Corteo returns to Pittsburgh this winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Pittsburgh.

After a three-year absence, the company is returning to the city for the 15th time. Corteo will be presented for five shows at PPG Paints Arena from Jan. 5 to 8.

A press release described the show as "a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown."

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil's stage is central in the arena, dividing the avenue for "a unique perspective."

General on-sale for tickets starts on Sept. 12.