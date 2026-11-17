The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and the 45th annual KDKA Turkey Fund is on a mission to reach $1 million so residents can have a warm turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

In Bethel Park, the smallest hands are making the biggest contributions.

Each feather on a paper turkey, hung in the hallways of Christ Church Preschool, symbolizes a donation to the KDKA Turkey Fund.

"It's just an honor to be part of it," said Christ Church Preschool director Nancy Osman.

She's kept the effort going at the preschool for decades. With what amounts to $1,000 for the Turkey Fund, Osman said that is matched by PNC Bank each year from the school community.

It's a gift from a lot of the 162 children, ages 2 through 5, who attend the school.

"Our families have been very generous over the years," said Osman. "But we hope that the families take the time and explain to them exactly what that means."

It means warm Thanksgiving meals in the community, and to Osman, it means keeping KDKA-TV reporter Yvonne Zanos' memory alive. Zanos died in 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

"Her children, her grandchildren have grown up here (at Christ Church preschool); she was a part of us," said Osman.

Zanos was a beloved reporter, a South Hills native, and a church member in Bethel Park who also supported the KDKA Turkey Fund.

"That's when I fell in love with the tradition, and I just always wanted to keep the tradition alive," Osman said.

Forty-five years later, the Turkey Fund remains alive and on a mission to raise $1 million. The youngest donors understand why.

Five-year-old Levi said they donate so that "people can have a great Thanksgiving."

Meanwhile, 5-year-old Evelyn said they donate so "people have Thanksgiving food," adding that donating to the Turkey Fund made her feel special.

"There's always a need to give a little bit more," Osman said.